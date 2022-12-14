A fatal crash has been reported in southeast Colorado Springs near the El Paso County jail, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Las Vegas Street near U.S. 85, KKTV reported. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol told the station that a pedestrian was killed. A deputy was reportedly involved, but it is unclear whether the deputy was injured.

The cause and nature of the crash is still unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.