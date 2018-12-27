A pedestrian was killed early Thursday in a crash on U.S. 50 at Berry Parkway on the east side of Cañon City, the Colorado State Patrol tweeted.
The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m.
The pedestrian was a 55-year-old man, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. He was trying to cross U.S. 50 when he was hit.
The driver, Timothy Olivas, 29, allegedly left the scene but was located a short time later, KKTV reported.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that two people died in separate crashes Thursday in Fremont County. One fatal crash was reported Thursday in Fremont County.