A pedestrian was killed in a crash Monday night in Cañon City, police said.
The accident occurred at 8:44 p.m. in the 2900 block of U.S. 50 in front of The Abbey Events Complex. No other details were released.
The fatality is under investigation.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A pedestrian was killed in a crash Monday night in Cañon City, police said.
The accident occurred at 8:44 p.m. in the 2900 block of U.S. 50 in front of The Abbey Events Complex. No other details were released.
The fatality is under investigation.
Twitter: @lizmforster
Phone: 636-0193