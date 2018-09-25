Police lights

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Monday night in Cañon City, police said.

The accident occurred at 8:44 p.m. in the 2900 block of U.S. 50 in front of The Abbey Events Complex. No other details were released.

The fatality is under investigation.

