A pedestrian was killed by a suspected drunk driver east of downtown Colorado Springs late Monday, according to police.
Mersudin Mahmutovic, 27, is suspected of hitting and killing Colorado Springs resident Kevin Davis, 44, while driving drunk at the intersection of East Platte and Swope avenues, police said.
Davis died after being taken to a hospital.
A silver Volkswagen hit Davis while driving westbound on East Platte Avenue while the pedestrian was crossing the road at the intersection of Swope Avenue, police said.
This is the fourth pedestrian to be killed this year and the 18th traffic death in Colorado Springs this year compared to 22 traffic deaths at the same time last year.
Mahmutovic is in the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.