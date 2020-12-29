The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in eastern Colorado Springs last Wednesday night, police said.
Samantha Atchinson, 48, was hit by a vehicle Dec. 23 at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road while she was trying to cross the street.
Atchinson had significant injuries and died at the scene of the crash, police said.
The Coroner's Office tried to find Atchinson's next of kin to notify them of her death, but the coroner's office has been unable to find relatives to contact.