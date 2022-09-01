A motorist was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a pedestrian in east Colorado Springs on Wednesday, police said.
Bradley Boone was taken into custody and booked at El Paso County Jail after officers responded to an 11:30 p.m., call about a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, just west of Academy Boulevard. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators determined that Boone was driving east on Austin Bluffs when his car hit the pedestrian, who was “walking northbound crossing in the mid-block,” officials said in a news release.