A pedestrian was killed by a suspected drunk driver east of downtown Colorado Springs late Monday night.
Mersudin Mahmutovic, 27, is suspected hitting and killing the pedestrian while driving drunk at the intersection of E. Platte Ave. and Swope Ave., according to Colorado Springs police.
The victim died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.
A silver Volkswagen hit the pedestrian while driving westbound on E. Platte Ave. when the pedestrian tried to cross E. Platte Ave. at the intersection of Swope Ave. southbound, police said.
This is the fourth pedestrian to be killed this year and the eighteenth traffic death in Colorado Springs this year compared to 22 traffic deaths at the same time last year.
Mahmutovic is in the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.