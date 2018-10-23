Pedestrian killed at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards in southeast Colorado Springs

A car struck a pedestrian and killed him about 7 p.m. Tuesday at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards in southeast Colorado Springs, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
The man, whose name was not released, was crossing South Academy with at least two other people when he was struck, Black said.
He was found along the curb on northbound South Academy. The other pedestrians weren't injured.
Whether the man was in a crosswalk hadn't been determined, Black said.
It was the city's 41st fatal crash this year, just shy of the record of 43 set in 1986 but two more than last year's total.
The man was the ninth pedestrian killed this year in Colorado Springs.