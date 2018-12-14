Police identified the pedestrian killed in east Colorado Springs Thursday night as Dennis D. Eastom, 61.
Eastom was crossing to the west side of North Circle Drive at East Uintah Street about 7:50 p.m. when he was narrowly missed by one car then hit by another going south, police said.
He was near a marked crosswalk but walking against a green light.
Eastom's death is the 48th traffic fatality and the 13th pedestrian killed this year in Colorado Springs.
The driver was not injured.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.