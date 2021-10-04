Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run in Colorado Springs on Sunday night near Palmer Park, where a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the 2400 block of North Union Boulevard around 9 p.m. where a man was found in the parking lot of a business with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Emergency responders took the pedestrian to the hospital, police said.

Officers suspect the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and are investigating.