A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday on North Academy Boulevard near East San Miguel Street, police said.
The pedestrian's injures initially were thought to be severe, but later were determined to be minor, police said.
The crash was reported at 11:07 a.m. A southbound, medium-sized, dark-colored SUV hit the pedestrian, who was crossing North Academy Boulevard illegally, police said. The vehicle left after the crash.
The southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard were closed between Palmer Park Boulevard and East San Miguel Street while police investigated.
The pedestrian was cited for trying to cross the street illegally, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 634-7876.