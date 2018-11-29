A pedestrian was critically injured when he was hit by a car Thursday morning near a shopping center in Briargate, police said.
The man was walking with his dog in a crosswalk when he was hit by a SUV driving out of shopping center near the Firestone at 3715 Randall Drive just after 7:30 a.m., police said.
The man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
"It was a traumatic scene," said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black, pointing to groceries the man was carrying that were strewn across the road.
The driver told police that he could not see the pedestrian because of the low-lying sun. Police are investigating that claim and other possible causes of the crash.
"As we go through the investigation, that pattern might not be what the investigation shows us," Black said. "As drivers, we have a responsibility to operate motor vehicles in an appropriate way. Blinding sun can have an impact on drivers, but we still need to pay attention."
Depending on what the investigation reveals, the driver may or may not be charged, Black said.
The victim's dog ran from the area and has not been found. Police are asking anyone who sees a small black dog in the area to contact them at 444-7000.