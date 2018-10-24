A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car about 7 p.m. Tuesday at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards in southeast Colorado Springs, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
The man, whose name was not released, was crossing South Academy with at least two other people when he was struck, Black said.
The other pedestrians weren't injured.
Whether the man was in a crosswalk hasn't been determined, Black said.
the pedestrian's death was the city's 41st fatal crash this year, just shy of the record of 43 set in 1986 but two more than last year's total.
The man was the ninth pedestrian killed this year in Colorado Springs.