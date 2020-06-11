A pedestrian was struck in the roadway Thursday on the city's southeast side.
Colorado Springs police responded to the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Chelton Road shortly after midnight and found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, according to police.
They determined that a red Nissan SUV had struck the pedestrian, who had been pushing a bicycle across the street, when she stopped to pick up something. The motorist had attempt to dodge the pedestrian but was unsuccessful, police said.
Alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not considered factors in the crash when it comes to the driver, and the investigation will continue, police added.