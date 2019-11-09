A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Colorado Springs is expected to recover, Colorado Springs police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was on a sidewalk along Palmer Park Boulevard at Kingsley Drive around midnight, police said. Officers said a vehicle traveling west on Palmer Park Boulevard struck him after he wandered into the street.

"He either stumbled into the roadway or stepped off of the sidewalk ...," Sgt. Raynald Issac told Gazette news partner KKTV.

The driver was not cited, officers said. The man was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

