A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, police said.
Colorado Springs police rushed to the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue where a pedestrian was hit by a southbound vehicle while crossing the street mid-block, police said.
The pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
South Nevada Avenue was shut down for about an hour while police investigated. Police are seeking witnesses and did not say if the driver involved had been contacted.