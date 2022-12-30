Colorado Springs police believe a man who on Thursday was struck by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a state highway was under the influence of drugs, department officials said.
The man, whose name was not released, was found lying in the southbound lanes of Colorado 115, near Star Ranch Road, after Colorado Springs police and fire crews responded to a 6:05 p.m. call about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, police said.
Investigators determined that the man had been standing in the southbound lanes of the roadway, as the traffic light showed green, when he was struck by a pickup truck. Officers cited the pedestrian, who was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover. The driver of the pickup was not injured, according to police.