A pedestrian killed Friday after being hit by a car in a northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood was identified Monday as Shanna Luther, police said.

Luther, 42, was walking westbound in the street near the 600 block of Winters Drive at about 10:30 p.m. when a westbound Acura sedan struck her, according to police. Life-saving efforts were made on scene, but were unsuccessful, police said.

Luther, a resident of Colorado Springs, died at a hospital, police said.

The driver of the Acura, whose identity was not released, was uninjured and is not suspected of speeding or being under the influence. No charges are filed against the driver and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Luther's death is Colorado Springs' fourth traffic fatality and the first pedestrian death of 2020. At this time last year, there were nine traffic fatalities in the city.