A pedestrian was hit by a car late Sunday night at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and later died due to injuries from the crash.
All lanes of the intersection were shut down at 10:16 p.m. and rerouted to surrounding roads. The intersection reopened after nearly four hours.
Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash and no arrests have been made yet, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Jim Sokolik said.
This is a developing story.