A man is dead after being struck by a car in Cimarron Hills on Halloween.

The pedestrian was crossing Constitution Avenue northbound near Peterson Road when a vehicle hit him around 7 p.m. Monday, Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Josh Lewis said.

The pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday morning, Lewis said. The coroner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with authorities. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing. Investigators said they do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.