Police lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Feb. 27 died in the hospital due to injuries from the crash, police said.

Colorado Springs police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and East Colorado Avenue around 10:55 p.m. where 55-year-old Donna Ribisi was hit by a car, police said.

Medics and firefighters provided aid to Ribisi and transported her to a local hospital, where she later died.

Ribisi tried to cross East Colorado Avenue headed north at the crosswalk, against a red crosswalk light, and was hit by a red sedan that was headed west through the intersection on a green light, police said.

No charges are expected, officers said.

Ribisi is the fourth traffic death in Colorado Springs in 2021.

More than half of new COVID-19 outbreaks reported this past week occurred at schools, child care centers, El Paso County data show
Suspect attempts to bite police officer: Colorado Springs police
Bank robber escapes with cash in south Colorado Springs: police

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments