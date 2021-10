Police investigated a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian in Fountain on Tuesday night, law enforcement said.

The Fountain Police Department said it received the call about 7:20 p.m. for a crash at Fountain Mesa Road and Medicine Bow Avenue. The area was south of Fontaine Boulevard.

First responders attempted CPR on the pedestrian, but he died at the scene.

Fountain Mesa Road was closed in both directions for a few hours.

