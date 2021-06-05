A 28-year-old woman died Friday night after being hit by a car in northeast Colorado Springs, according to police.
Officers responded to a 9:45 p.m. emergency call about a car crash involving a pedestrian near N. Academy Blvd. and Flintridge Dr., officials said. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering “serious, life-threatening” injuries. The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said. No arrests were announced.
A police department spokesman said Academy Blvd. was closed near Flintridge Dr. for about four hours as investigators assessed the scene and collected evidence.