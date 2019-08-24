A man who tried to cross the street without a crosswalk was critically injured Saturday morning in west Colorado Springs.
The man tried to cross near the 2500 block of West Colorado Avenue, police reported, when a driver hit them. According to police, he was not using a crosswalk and sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
West Colorado Avenue was closed for the investigation until about 7:30 a.m.
