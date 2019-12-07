A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and severely injured Saturday in the westbound lane of North Carefree Circle near Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs police said.
No other details about the crash or the pedestrian's injuries were immediately available. No arrests were reported.
Westbound North Carefree Circle was expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.
