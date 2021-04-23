Peak Vista Community Health Centers' Jet Wing Drive location was burglarized March 7 and two computers containing protected health information were stolen, officials said in a news release Friday.
The health provider notified law enforcement and a third-party team of information technology specialists who determined on March 31 the computers contained information such as names, diagnosis details, dates of birth, phone numbers, medical record numbers, and medication lists. The information stolen did not include Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, driver’s license numbers, or any other sensitive identifiers, according to the release.
A very small portion of Peak Vista's patient population may have had information stolen and all potentially impacted individuals have been notified, said Amy Welsh, a spokeswoman with the health provider.
The investigation into the burglary is ongoing and Peak Vista is working closely with law enforcement, she said.
Although the health care provider has no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of information, it encourages potentially impacted patients to monitor their account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Peak Vista continues to review its policies and procedures related to data and facility security and will make changes if warranted, the news release stated.
“Peak Vista is committed to the safety and well-being of our patients,” Rob Nartker, chief operations officer with Peak Vista , said in a statement. “We regret that this incident occurred and any concern it may cause. The privacy and security of information is important to us, and we will continue to take steps to protect information in our care.”
The health provider has established a toll-free hotline to answer questions: 1-855-930-6231. The hotline operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.