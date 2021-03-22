Pam McManus has stepped down as President and CEO of Peak Vista Community Health Centers, the organization announced Monday.
McManus served as president and CEO since June 2011, and worked with the organization for 29 years total, according to a Peak Vista news release.
Chief Medical and Dental Officer Lisa Ramey will serve as interim CEO and President. Ramey has been with Peak Vista since 2010 and will continue to serve in her current position as well during the transition, the organization stated.
Peak Vista Community Health Centers is a nonprofit organization that provides health care to people through clinical programs and education. They serve around 80,000 patients annually in the the Pike's Peak and East Central regions.
According to the organization, a national search is being conducted to fill the President and CEO position, and no disruption to community services is expected.