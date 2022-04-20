In anticipation of seeing its first clients on Friday, the $4 million Peak Vista Community Health Center Downtown held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at the facility, at the corner of South Tejon and West Las Vegas streets.
The center is located across the street from Springs Rescue Mission, Colorado Springs’ largest homeless services campus.
Peak Vista expects to serve at least 1,000 homeless people at its new downtown location in the coming year with medical, dental and behavioral health care.
“We’re trying to meet our citizens where they are, to get health care and change their lives,” said Emily Ptaszek, a doctor of psychology, who took over on March 28 as president and CEO of Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
Up to 20 staff, including dentists, primary care doctors, counselors and therapists, other clinicians and administrative support workers will be in the office.
The new center was supposed to open in February, but supply chain and labor shortages delayed the completion.