A standoff that shut down a major intersection in north Colorado Springs ended peacefully with one person in custody, police said.

Police closed off a section of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive after a suspect barricaded himself during a domestic violence incident Monday morning.

The closure was reported just after 8:40 a.m. by Colorado Springs Traffic. The standoff ended nearly two hours later, prompting officials to reopen the roads.