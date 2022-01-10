cspd austin bluffs kktv.jpg

Colorado Springs police to a domestic violence call and barricade situation Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. 

 Courtesy KKTV

A standoff that shut down a major intersection in north Colorado Springs ended peacefully with one person in custody, police said.

Police closed off a section of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive after a suspect barricaded himself during a domestic violence incident Monday morning.

The closure was reported just after 8:40 a.m. by Colorado Springs Traffic. The standoff ended nearly two hours later, prompting officials to reopen the roads.

Editorial assistant

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

