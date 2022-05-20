MEMORIAL

The 25th Annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers' Memorial Day Service was held at the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers' Memorial at Memorial Park on Friday May 18, 2018 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE, THE GAZETTE

The Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial has been canceled due to inclement weather. The event was originally set to take place on Friday at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a private ceremony will be held to honor law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial service is held annually on the Friday after Peace Officers' Memorial Day on May 15.

Colorado Springs is anticipating rain Friday afternoon with highs in the 40s. Snowfall is forecast for Friday night.

