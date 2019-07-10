Crews will close lanes on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs beginning Wednesday evening for paving.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will close one lane of the interstate in each direction at the Uintah Street exit, the agency said in a news release.
Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. and run through 4 a.m. Thursday, the department said in a news release. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
The transportation department asked motorists to be careful in construction zones while crews are working, travel at the posted speed, expect delays and watch for road workers.