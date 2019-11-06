CRIPPLE CREEK — Why didn't prosecutors’ star witness Krystal Lee — an Idaho nurse who testified that Patrick Frazee personally confessed to the killing of Kelsey Berreth and then enlisted her help in trying to cover it up — report Frazee to law enforcement?
Lee said during testimony Wednesday that she eventually grew suspicious of Frazee’s claims that Berreth was a poor mother, especially after baby-sitting the girl and not finding any bruises on her.
She said she never called police out of fear that she’d be blamed, and that Frazee would call someone to kill her, too.
“I was hoping it would just go away," Lee said. “I hoped he would just leave it alone. I just wanted to ignore the problem.
“And he’s saying his little girl is being abused. I didn’t know what to do. So I didn’t make the right decisions.”
Lee testified during an emotional day of testimony in the trial of Frazee, who allegedly beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day 2018 in her Woodland Park townhome.
Click here for full coverage from Wednesday's testimony.
Click here for full coverage from the Berreth case and Frazee trial.