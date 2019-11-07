Prosecutors played a video Thursday morning of their star witness leading investigators to the exact spot where Patrick Frazee allegedly burned his fiancée's body in late November 2018.

The video came as prosecutors sought to bolster testimony from Frazee's mistress, Krystal Lee, before what's expected to be an aggressive cross-examination by Frazee's defense team.

Standing in a clear patch of Frazee's Florissant ranch, surrounded by pine trees, Lee described Frazee putting Berreth's body in a dry water trough and lighting it on fire. At one point, she said, flames were as high as the nearby trees, so Frazee covered the blaze with apparent metal roofing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prosecutors say they later found signs of accelerant there.

On the stand, Lee recounted grizzly details of Berreth's death, describing the bloody aftermath she found inside the woman's home when she arrived, per Frazee's orders, to clean up. She grabbed several blood-spattered items from the house, including a large white horse stuffed animal and what she thought was a Bible and children's building blocks, to be burned in the fire.

She testified that Kaylee, the toddler daughter of Frazee and Berreth, was in a toddler's walker in a back storage room of Berreth's home when her blindfolded mother was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat.

When prosecutors asked Lee why she decided to confront investigators a month after Berreth's killing, she said because she "couldn't have lived with what I'd done. And Kelsey's family deserves to know what happened."

Thursday's proceedings were delayed until 10:30 a.m. because Frazee was sick, according to 4th Judicial District Judge Scott Sells. He said he had "zero consideration" that Frazee was feigning an illness.

During an emotional testimony Wednesday, Lee recounted her on-again, off-again relationship with Frazee, which began in 2006 when they met at a dance in Lake George, west of Colorado Springs.

Lee got married in 2010 to another man, but traveled back to Colorado in 2015 after her marriage became rocky and began an affair with Frazee, she said. And in March 2016, Lee became pregnant with Frazee’s child.

She got an abortion and told Frazee it was a miscarriage — news Frazee did not take well, she said. She filed for divorce two months later, but she and Frazee didn’t reconnect until October 2017.

In August 2018, Frazee told Lee he was in another relationship and that he had a child, Lee said. He told Lee that the mother, Berreth, was abusing their toddler, Kaylee.

Lee said that for a long time, she believed him. Soon after, Frazee started to ask her to “take care of the problem,” a phrase that Lee took as killing Berreth. Frazee told her it would be easy, she said.

Frazee asked her three times to kill Berreth — first with a poisoned cup of coffee, then with a metal rod and finally with a bat, Lee testified.

On Thanksgiving evening, Frazee called Lee and told her she had “a mess to clean up,” she told the jury. When she opened the door to Berreth’s apartment on Nov. 24, she said she found blood everywhere. She spent hours cleaning the apartment from top to bottom.

Berreth’s body was never found and Frazee’s defense has argued that the case against him is based on a “tale” told by Lee to avoid jail time after she became caught up in the investigation into Berreth’s disappearance and presumed death.

Lee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering in February, admitting that she took Berreth’s phone to Idaho at Frazee’s request to make it appear as if Berreth had left the state.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.