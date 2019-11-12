An Idaho nurse who took the stand against Patrick Frazee as the key witness against him told her co-workers she had no choice but to get “mixed up” in the disappearance of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth.
“She told me that she did what she had to do to keep herself and her kids safe,” said Allison Wright, a fellow nurse at Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho, describing one of several damning statements she made in the workplace, in this case on the day after Christmas.
By then, Berreth had been missing more than a month, since Thanksgiving Day, and Frazee, 33, had already been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Wright and another nurse who worked with Lee – who formerly went by the name Kenney – were among the first to know that the hunt to solve the mystery of Berreth’s disappearance had led investigators to Idaho.
Both said Lee had been scheduled to work in Idaho on Nov. 24, but that she asked Wright to cover her shift, saying she needed to go to Colorado.
Her incriminating statements in the workplace came during the weeks that followed, the witnesses testified, after Lee was tracked down by investigators.
Normally happy-go-lucky, Lee seemed “sad” and withdrawn. After admitting she her involvement with Frazee – and suggesting she had no choice but to help him – she warned her colleagues that news media and the FBI would likely seek them out, apologizing, they said.
The jury this morning also heard from a friend of Lee’s who acknowledged switching vehicles with Lee at a WalMart in Idaho. The Volkswagen sedan she lent to Lee still had a pistol with at least seven rounds in it, she testified.
The day’s disclosures came after explosive testimony last week by Lee, the prosecution’s star witness, in which she tearfully told a jury how Frazee confessed to fatally beating Berreth and enlisted her in a coverup.
Steigerwald, Frazee’s public defender, hammered Lee with rapid-fire questions, suggesting she had lied to get a deal.