The Florissant rancher accused in the murder of missing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth was also the beneficiary of her life insurance policy.
Prosecutors on Wednesday elicited testimony about a possible motive for Patrick Frazee in the alleged beating death of Berreth, 29, who was seen on surveillance entering her townhouse with Frazee on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Frazee, 33, left with their baby, Kaylee, that afternoon, and Berreth hasn’t been seen or heard from since, authorities say.
Jennifer Barks, formerly human resources director at Doss Aviation in Pueblo, where Berreth worked as a flight instructor, testified that Doss was in the process of being taken over by new owners around the time of Berreth’s Nov. 22, 2018 disappearance.
Berreth went missing before she could complete her benefits enrollment under the new owners, Barks said, but under her life insurance through Doss, Frazee was the only beneficiary. She did not disclose the potential payoff, or say if Frazee tried to collect.
The testimony came as authorities sought to answer why Frazee would brutally murder Berreth in her townhouse, even as he told others in Teller County that Berreth was an absentee mother who showed little interest in her daughter.
Another longtime acquaintance of Frazee also described her “shock” at learning in October 2018 that he had a daughter.
That witness, Anissa Smith, also of Florissant, said Frazee claimed he picked up the girl on the day she was born at the hospital and had full custody of her.
“He said he would go weeks to months without hearing from Berreth to check on the baby,” Smith told the jury.
A former co-worker of Berreth’s, Robert Hill III, said Berreth once confided in him about a fight with Frazee, but never mentioned serious discord with Frazee.
In fact, she said their fight was over a real estate agent they had used to try to find a place together.
“I thought that he was her husband,” Hill said.
The eighth day of testimony is expected to resume this afternoon. Prosecutors previously said in court they expected a full day today.