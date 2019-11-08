Follow @jakobrodgers for trial updates.

Prosecutors on Friday moved to firm up and corroborate testimony from their star witness, Krystal Lee, who endured a bruising cross-examination a day earlier that hit at her credibility and motivations for taking the stand.

Bloodhounds detected smells of a decomposing human flesh or blood at the barn where Patrick Frazee is accused of stashing his fiancee's body after beating her to death with a baseball bat, law enforcement officials testified in court.

The scent of human remains was detected in February at the Nash Ranch, southwest of Cripple Creek, where prosecutors say Kelsey Berreth's body was stashed for a few days before being moved to Florissant, where Lee says Frazee burned it.

A second bloodhound, named Lucy, discovered decomposing human scent near the trunk of Berreth's car at her Woodland Park town home, where Lee admitted to placing bags filled with blood-stained towels and other items last year.

But Lucy the bloodhound did not detect the scent of decomposing human remains — such as blood — on the floor inside Berreth's condo, where prosecutors say she was beaten to death, leaving a very bloody scene.

The dog did detect a human scent in the upstairs bathroom, however, that the officer said could have been from underwear on the floor. He later added that the smell could "absolutely" have been from blood found on the toilet and that bleach and cleaning supplies could affect the dogs' ability to detect smells of decomposing human remains.

Earlier in the trial, Berreth's brother testified that he and his mother stayed at his sister's condo for two days after she went missing, but before foul play was detected.

During his stay, he found a smear of blood on the outside of the toilet, he said.

Surveillance camera footage presented in court showed Lee and Frazee at a Conoco gas station in Florissant and a Sonic Drive-In in Woodland Park on Nov. 24, two days after Berreth was allegedly beaten to death inside her Woodland Park home.

In footage from a Sonic Drive-In, Lee is seen ordering food about 1 p.m. Previously, she told the jury she got food after she spent hours cleaning up the bloody "mess" at Berreth's home, per Frazee's orders.

That same day, Frazee's truck and a black car, driven by Lee, are captured pulling in and out of a Conoco gas station through the late afternoon and into the evening. The footage supports Lee's testimony that she left the gas station with Frazee, retrieved Berreth's body, and then burned her body on Frazee's ranch.

Lee's father also took the stand Friday, testifying that his daughter was home on Thanksgiving Day last year and that he was with her for most of the day.

He described Lee as a person who likes to please others and likes people who like her.

"I remember that she was really soft-hearted," he added, before Frazee's defense team objected. The judge told the jury to disregard the statement.

This story will be updated as new details emerge.