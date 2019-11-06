CRIPPLE CREEK — "Please stop."
That plea as she was allegedly being beaten to death by her fiancee, Patrick Frazee, was the last words spoken by Kelsey Berreth, according to an Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee.
Krystal Lee — who said she no longer goes by her former married name of Kenney — took her place on the stand Wednesday as the star witness against Frazee, who authorities say personally confessed to her he was responsible for Berreth's murder and directed her role in a cover-up that followed.
Sobbing, and barely audible, Lee relayed the final words that Frazee said his fiancee spoke while he bludgeoned her to death in her Woodland Park condo, while their baby lay in a different room.
It capped hours of testimony by Lee, who never looked at Frazee during the hearing -- instead staring straight ahead as she choked up and dabbed her face with tissues.
To win her loyalty, Frazee, 33, claimed Berreth was an abusive mother to Frazee’s toddler daughter, and for a time, Lee said she believed him.
Before calling her on the holiday and telling her she had a “mess” to clean up, Frazee asked her three times to kill Berreth on his behalf, she told the jury.
The first time he demanded that she poison Berreth with a cup of coffee laced with Ambien and Valium. Lee just gave coffee to Berreth but didn't spike it.
On two other occasions, he gave Lee a baseball bat and a metal rod to beat Berreth. Both times she backed out, claiming she went to Berreth’s town house only in case Frazee was watching her.
Lee also testified that she eventually grew suspicious of Frazee’s claims that Berreth was a poor mother. Later this afternoon, she was expected to elaborate about her actions following Berreth’s Thanksgiving Day disappearance, and Frazee's demand that she come to help him clean up the bloody scene left behind in Berreth's living room.
Before the lunch break, Lee wept at points, even turning inaudible, as she recounted her on-again, off-again relationship with Frazee that lasted 13 years and included a 2016 abortion.
Their romance began in 2006 at a dance in Lake George, west of Colorado Springs, where she met him and fell for him that night, she said.
“He was tall and handsome and we danced and seemed from the conversation that we had he was pretty admirable, and had his act together and seemed like a pretty good dude," said Lee.
She didn’t look at Frazee, staring straight ahead and giving terse answers. Meanwhile, Frazee jotted notes throughout, sitting back in a chair at the defense table wearing a white striped button-up shirt open at the collar.
During the period they dated, she traveled from Idaho to Colorado to visit him 10 times – only to go days without hearing from him when she’d return to Idaho, leading to a 2007 breakup.
Lee described a moment afterward where Frazee threatened to drive up and kill a dog that she had gotten from him, telling her that the previous owner was demanding the dog back unless he paid for it.
In 2015, she struck up a correspondence with Frazee after her marriage to another man turned rocky.
"I began thinking I made the wrong choice" by getting married, Lee said.
When she traveled back to Colorado to meet Frazee again, "it was like nothing had changed — same giddy feeling."
They began an affair, and Frazee urged her to get a divorce.
In March 2016, Lee became pregnant with Frazee’s child. He did not react happily to the news, Lee said, and "he said I guess you're a baby killer or you're not."
Lee had an abortion, and told Frazee it was a miscarriage. Lee filed for divorce two months later.
The two didn't talk again until October 2017, reconnecting during a visit that Lee made to Colorado.
From that point until June 2018, Lee said that Frazee never mentioned being in another relationship with Berreth, or having a child of his own.
Prosecutors on Wednesday also introduced cellphone records showing that Frazee spent hours with Kelsey Berreth — or at least her phone — on Thanksgiving Day, further rebutting the Florissant rancher’s initial claims about his movements that day.
He told authorities that he briefly saw Berreth just once on Thanksgiving, to retrieve their child from her at her Woodland Park townhouse, and that he left at noon.
Surveillance footage and cell phone records suggest they were together between roughly 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., when he left her town house with the baby. She hasn’t been seen since a neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded her entering her home with Frazee and their child that day.
Frazee’s defense has said that the case against him is based on a “tale” told by Lee to avoid jail time after she attracted scrutiny for her role in Berreth’s death. They say Frazee had nothing to do with the killing.
Lee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering in February, admitting that she took Berreth's phone to Idaho at Frazee's request to make it seem like Berreth had left the state.
She faces up to 3 years in prison under terms of her plea bargain, which required her testimony.
Prosecutors say they wouldn't have discovered much of the evidence in the case without her, including the spot where authorities say Berreth's remains were burned at the Frazee family ranch in Florissant.
Follow @JakobRodgers on Twitter for live updates, and stay tuned for updated versions of this story.