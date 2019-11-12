CRIPPLE CREEK — Investigators on Tuesday morning delved into the fruits of searches they conducted after an Idaho nurse confessed her involvement in covering up the bludgeoning death last year of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth.
The discovery of bloodstains across Berreth's condo — including under her living room floorboards — highlighted the latest round of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Patrick Frazee. The Florissant rancher is accused of beating Berreth, his fiancee, to death on Thanksgiving Day last year while their child was in a nearby storage room.
Once again, prosecutors honed in on the actions of Krystal Lee, the Idaho nurse and star witness who testified last week that Frazee confessed to the killing before burning Berreth's body and hiding her remains.
Working on tips from Lee, investigators returned to Berreth's townhouse, Frazee's ranch in Florissant and a barn outside Cripple Creek, were Lee claimed Berreth's body was stashed.
The searches turned up new evidence: Blood spots on walls, the stone fireplace and a wooden baby gate, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation evidence technician. Investigators also found blood under the living room's wooden floor boards. And they found cleaning marks on couch cushions and a picture frame.
Also on Tuesday, Lee's co-workers testified that Lee said she had no choice but to get “mixed up” in the disappearance of Berreth.
“She told me that she did what she had to do to keep herself and her kids safe,” said Allison Wright, a fellow nurse at Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho, describing one of several damning statements she made in the workplace, in this case on the day after Christmas.
By then, Berreth had been missing more than a month, since Thanksgiving Day, and Frazee, 33, had already been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Wright and another nurse who worked with Lee — who formerly went by the name Kenney — were among the first to know that the hunt to solve the mystery of Berreth’s disappearance had led investigators to Idaho.
Both said Lee had been scheduled to work in Idaho on Nov. 24, but that she asked Wright to cover her shift, saying she needed to go to Colorado.
Her incriminating statements in the workplace came during the weeks that followed, the witnesses testified, after Lee was tracked down by investigators.
Normally happy-go-lucky, Lee seemed “sad” and withdrawn. After admitting her involvement with Frazee — and suggesting she had no choice but to help him — she warned her colleagues that news media and the FBI would likely seek them out, apologizing, they said.
The jury this morning also heard from a friend of Lee’s who acknowledged switching vehicles with Lee at a Walmart in Idaho. The Volkswagen sedan she lent to Lee still had a pistol with at least seven rounds in it, she testified.
The day’s disclosures came after explosive testimony last week by Lee, the prosecution’s star witness, in which she tearfully told a jury how Frazee confessed to fatally beating Berreth and enlisted her in a coverup.
Steigerwald, Frazee’s public defender, hammered Lee with rapid-fire questions, suggesting she had lied to get a deal.
Later on Tuesday, prosecutors elicited testimony about statements Frazee allegedly made to a friend while he visited to trim horse hooves.
Laurie Luce, of Park County, said Tuesday afternoon that Frazee claimed Berreth was "unstable," and that she didn't want to be a mother.
When Luce sought to reassure Frazee that maybe Berreth would resurface after disappearing, he responded: “Oh, she’s never coming back."
The testimony falls in line with similar comments by another one of Frazee's friends, who said Frazee repeatedly aired a theory late last year that Berreth had disappeared into the Pike National Forest and killed herself.
Also on Tuesday, a decadelong friend of Patrick Frazee admitted he was the "mystery man" who accompanied Frazee on a hunt for what prosecutors called “alibi evidence” after Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance. They went to Ent Federal Credit Union together, among other places.
Robert Stanley Slagle, who told the jury he still thinks of Patrick Frazee as a friend, said Frazee wanted surveillance images proving he made bank a deposit on Thanksgiving Day, all to nail down his whereabouts on the holiday.
A teller at the bank has previously testified that the visit seemed “odd.”
Slagle testified that Frazee started building a timeline after consulting with his attorney. Slagle wasn’t present for Frazee’s conversation with his attorney, though.
On the witness stand, Slagle was asked to examine a handwritten timeline of Thanksgiving Day found at Patrick Frazee’s ranch. Slagle agreed it matched Frazee’s prior claims: That Frazee spent several hours tending to cattle in Park County before going to holiday dinner.
As for Berreth, Patrick Frazee said he stopped by her townhouse briefly to pick up their daughter at the condo's parking lot, Slagle said. Frazee said nothing about going inside, but didn’t deny it, either, Slagle told the jury.
Prosecutors say Frazee’s claims about timing are plainly contradicted by surveillance images and cellphone data showing he was at Berreth’s Woodland Park townhouse four hours before arriving home, late for dinner.
Slagle was among eight witnesses called to the stand during morning testimony. Other highlights included investigators recalling fruits of new searches conducted after Lee made her confession to authorities.
Joshua Hayes, a Twin Falls police officer, testified that he found charred cellphone parts in two burn areas on Lee’s property outside of Twin Falls, including a blackened circuit board, bits of broken glass and a cellphone screen protector.
Lee, the mistress of Frazee, testified last week that she burned Berreth's phone upon returning to Idaho, after cleaning up Berreth's bloody apartment.
Lee testified that she burned one of two "burner" phones she purchased ahead of Berreth's killing. The first one she threw into a pond off Hooser Pass. She burned the second in a fire in Idaho, she said.
Check back with gazette.com for more as testimony in the trial continues Tuesday afternoon.