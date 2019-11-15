CRIPPLE CREEK — A former Teller County jail inmate says Patrick Frazee asked him to kill the best witness against him — his former mistress Krystal Lee.
And he claims he has the letters to prove it.
Surprise witness Jacob Bentley testified that Frazee wanted Lee and other potential witnesses dead, and asked Bentley to use his gang connections to get it done. Bolstering the allegation are 17 handwritten notes, some on napkins.
“I've never been a criminal, but all this planning and talking gets my blood flowing," Frazee allegedly said in one of them. "If I walk out, you and me could pull off all kinds of shit."
The notes appear to be Frazee’s handwriting, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent who read them into the record today — an 11th hour bombshell at Frazee’s nationally watched trial on allegations he murdered his fiancée Kelsey Berreth.
The explosive new allegations landed before lunch as the prosecution prepared to rest its case against him. Bentley was a late addition to the witness roster, and Judge Scott Sells permitted his testimony over an objection by the defense.
Closing arguments could be this afternoon, at which time the case will go immediately to the jury for deliberations.
Bentley and Frazee were in adjacent cells at the Teller County jail for less than a month starting in September.
In the notes, the writer said he innocent — not the "monster" he had been made out to be — and said Lee had been coached to lie to put him in prison.
"I'm sure she's around family somewhere," one note said. "I'm sure she's keeping as low a profile as possible, because everyone is watching her."
Frazee allegedly promised to help Bentley bond out of jail in exchange for his assistance.
Among other potential targets named in court were Lee's father, her siblings, a friend and her ex-husband. Frazee also proposed eliminating Jacob Moore, a longtime Frazee friend who took the stand against him earlier in trial, Bentley testified.
"They all need to disappear unseen until at least Nov. 22, after the trial," Frazee allegedly wrote.
Frazee, 33, is accused of fatally beating Berreth, 29, on Thanksgiving Day 2018 and calling on his mistress in Idaho to come to Colorado and help cover it up. The case is expected to go to the jury for deliberations as early as this evening.
If convicted, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Today is the 10th day of testimony. Opening statements were Nov. 2 and the jury has heard from more than 60 witnesses.
Earlier Friday, a blood expert testified that blood at Berreth’s townhouse suggested Frazee could have swung at her 15 times or more with a baseball bat.
Although authorities found tiny blood spots around the living room — including on a baby gate and the fireplace — the staining in the floorboards was created by profuse bleeding, he said.
"To create this stain, that requires a significant blood source in order for the blood to flow in there," blood pattern analyst Jonathyn Priest testified. "This is more than a drop of blood. This is a lot of blood."
Priest also spoke about the force and angles necessary for blood to spatter onto the walls.
DNA testing showed that Berreth was nearly certainly the source of blood found in her townhouse, but Frazee's DNA was found in only two locations out of nearly 100 that were tested. Even then, the results carried a far lower probability of being Frazee's than the results associated with Berreth.
Priest, a retired police officer, told the jury he wasn't surprised by gaps in DNA at the crime scene, given that Frazee's mistress allegedly used bleach to clean up afterward.
Surveillance footage, cellphone data and two tooth fragments found at a burn scar on Frazee's ranch — where Berreth's remains were allegedly torched in a bonfire — are among the evidence introduced against him.
Lee, formerly known as Krystal Kenney, took the stand earlier this month as the prosecution's most critical witness.
In gripping detail, she relayed Frazee's alleged confession, in which he said he covered Berreth's head with a sweater and asked her to guess the scent of a scented candle before beating her.
She related how she used bleach to clean blood spatter from the floor and walls in Berreth's Woodland Park townhouse before helping Frazee transport her remains to his home.
Lee said she also participated in an elaborate ruse in which she and Frazee sent text messages from Berreth's phone to make it look like she was still alive, days after Frazee allegedly beat her to death.
Lee tearfully claimed she went along with the cover-up plot out of fear of Frazee. She said that she owed the Berreth family the truth.
Her account made her a prime target for the defense, which pummeled her with insinuations that she invented a "story" implicating Frazee after investigators linked her to Berreth's missing phone.
She has pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and faces up to three years in prison. She is expected to sentenced sometime after Frazee's case concludes.
Testimony is expected to continue this afternoon, possibly culminating in final remarks by attorneys on both sides of the case.
Check back here and follow @JakobRodgers on Twitter for periodic updates about today's testimony.
Gazette reporter Lance Benzel contributed to this story.