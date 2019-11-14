Days after a heated exchange between the engaged couple, Patrick Frazee received a short text from Kelsey Berreth's phone: “Do you even love me?”
The text came after Berreth's Nov. 22 disappearance, according to Mary Longmire. Longmire, a caseworker with the Teller County Department of Human Services, testified Thursday in the trial of Patrick Frazee, who is accused of bludgeoning her to death on Thanksgiving Day last year.
Longmire spoke with Frazee in late December 2018 about his relationship with Berreth, she testified. The couple met online in 2016 and Berreth, 29, later moved to Colorado, living in a separate residence but sometimes staying at Frazee’s home.
They had a daughter, Kaylee.
Frazee met with Berreth the day before Thanksgiving in 2018 to exchange their daughter, Longmire said. The conversation was heated and they spoke of breaking up and evenly splitting custody of their child.
Frazee said he picked up Kaylee from Berreth's apartment at about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and went to work before planning to meet up with his family.
She went missing on the holiday.
Frazee received the text several days later, Longmire said.
Frazee was arrested at the end of December. His trial began earlier this month and closing arguments are expected as early as Friday.