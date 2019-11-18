Closing statements are expected Monday after the prosecution rested Friday following 10 days of testimony and dozens of witnesses in the Patrick Frazee murder trial in Cripple Creek.
Frazee faces allegations that he murdered his fiancee Kelsey Berreth in November 2018 in Teller County.
In bombshell testimony Friday, a former Teller County jail inmate said Frazee asked him to kill a key witness against him — the Florissant rancher’s former mistress Krystal Lee. And the former inmate claimed he has the letters to prove it.
Surprise witness Jacob Bentley testified that Frazee wanted Lee and other potential witnesses dead and asked Bentley to use his gang connections to get it done. Bolstering the allegation are 17 handwritten notes, most on napkins.
“I’ve never been a criminal, but all this planning and talking gets my blood flowing,” Frazee allegedly said in one of them. “If I walk out, you and me could pull off all kinds of s---.
“I’d really like to see Krystal with a bullet in her head.”
The notes appear to be Frazee’s handwriting, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent who read them into the record Friday — an eleventh-hour bombshell at Frazee’s trial on allegations he murdered his fiancee Kelsey Berreth.
The explosive new claims landed as prosecutors sought to put an exclamation point on their case. The prosecution rested moments later.
Frazee, 33, is accused of fatally beating Berreth, 29, on Thanksgiving Day 2018 and calling on his mistress in Idaho to come to Colorado and help cover it up.
If convicted, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.