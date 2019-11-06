CRIPPLE CREEK — Cellphone records show that Patrick Frazee spent hours with Kelsey Berreth — or at least her phone — on the day she went missing last year in Woodland Park, further rebutting the Florissant rancher’s initial claims about his movements that day.

Prosecutors introduced the records Wednesday morning as they continued to nail down a timeline showing that Frazee, 33, spent far more time with Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day than he previously claimed.

After Berreth, 29, was last heard from that day, the Florissant rancher told authorities he briefly saw his fiancée about noon on the holiday in Woodland Park to pick up their daughter.

Surveillance footage was introduced earlier this week to rebut that account, and the cell phone records offered corroboration.

Cell tower records showed Frazee's and Berreth's phones were together around 12:30 p.m., likely at Berreth's townhouse on Thanksgiving Day in 2018.

The phones were together at 4:30 p.m., again likely at her Woodland Park town house, bolstering a neighbor’s security camera footage that appeared to show Frazee leaving about 4:30 p.m.

Frazee's and Berreth's phones were together for at least the next 24 hours or so, as they traveled between Florissant, a ranch southwest of Cripple Creek, south to the Westcliffe area and back up to Florissant.

During that time, multiple calls were placed between the two phones.

The records also showed calls between Frazee and his mistress, Krystal Lee Kenney, beginning Thanksgiving evening and into the next day. Kenney was in Idaho on Thanksgiving Day and began driving to Colorado on Nov. 23.

Kenney arrived in Colorado on Nov. 24 and stayed less than a day before driving back to Idaho. She arrived in Idaho on Nov. 25, the records show.

Kenney, an Idaho nurse, is expected to be a key witness against Frazee, relating sordid details of his alleged confession that he beat her to death with a baseball bat. Although prosecutors appear to be laying the groundwork to call Kenney to the stand soon, no schedule has been announced.

Frazee, who has maintained his innocence, was arrested in Berreth’s apparent killing less than a month after her Thanksgiving Day 2018 disappearance, accused of fatally beating his fiancée with a baseball bat and burning her body on his ranch. He is charged with first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a human body.

If convicted of murder, Frazee will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

If convicted of murder, Frazee will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.