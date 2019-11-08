Follow @jakobrodgers for trial updates.

Bloodhounds detected smells of a decomposing human body at the ranch where Patrick Frazee is accused of burning his fiancee's body after beating her to death with a baseball bat, law enforcement officials testified in court Friday.

The scent of human remains was detected in February at the Nash Ranch, southwest of Cripple Creek, where prosecutors say Kelsey Berreth's body was burned, an Elizabeth Police Department officer said.

A second bloodhound, named Lucy, discovered decomposing human scent near the trunk of Berreth's car at her Woodland Park town home, where Frazee's mistress, Krystal Lee, admitted to placing bags filled with blood-stained towels and other items last year.

But Lucy the bloodhound did not detect the scent of decomposing human remains — such as blood — on the floor inside Berreth's condo, where prosecutors say she was beaten to death, leaving a very bloody scene.

The dog did detect a human scent in the upstairs bathroom, that the officer said could have been from underwear on the floor, later adding that the smell could "absolutely" have been from blood found on the toilet.

Earlier in the trial, Berreth's brother testified that he and his mother stayed at his sister's condo for two days after she went missing, but before foul play was detected.

During his stay, he found a smear of blood on the outside of the toilet, he said.

The father of Frazee's mistress also took the stand Friday, testifying that Lee was home on Thanksgiving Day last year and that he was with her for most of the day.

He described his daughter as soft-hearted and someone who likes to please others.

Friday's testimonies come one day after an aggressive questioning of the prosecution's star witness, Lee, who recounted the grizzly details of the bloody aftermath in Berreth's home. She told the jury Frazee confessed to killing Berreth and asked Lee to clean up afterward.

