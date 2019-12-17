Nearly one month after being found guilty of murder, Patrick Frazee has been transferred to the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City Tuesday, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.
Frazee, of Florissant, was found guilty in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, who went missing Thanksgiving Day 2018. Frazee was arrested Dec. 21 and has been held at the Teller County Jail.
On Nov. 18, 2019 jurors found Frazee guilty on six felony charges, including first-degree murder after deliberation. He has been sentenced to life without parole plus 156 years.
According to KKTV, Frazee was transferred to the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center the week of Dec. 9, 2019 before being transferred to the state penitentiary.
Patrick Frazee found guilty in murder of fiancee Kelsey Berreth, given life without parole plus 156 years
CRIPPLE CREEK - It took a Teller County jury less than four hours Monday to find Patrick Frazee guilty of murder in the death of his former fiancee Kelsey Berreth.
Patrick Frazee trial: Frazee asked fellow inmate to kill mistress and witnesses, says jailhouse tipster
CRIPPLE CREEK • A former Teller County jail inmate says Patrick Frazee asked him to kill a key witness against him — the Florissant rancher’s …
Patrick Frazee trial: Phone messages show coverup after Kelsey Berreth's grisly murder, authorities say
Days after a heated exchange between them, Patrick Frazee said he received a short text from his fiancee Kelsey Berreth’s phone: “Do you even …
Patrick Frazee, the Florissant, Colorado, rancher accused in the murder of missing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, also appears to be the beneficiary of her life insurance policy. Prosecutors on Wednesday elicited testimony about a possible motive for Frazee in the alleged beating death of Berreth in 2018.
CRIPPLE CREEK -- A Teller County nurse told a jury Tuesday she exchanged flirtatious text messages with Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee one …
Blood found throughout Kelsey Berreth's apartment, investigator says in Day 7 of testimony in Patrick Frazee trial
Investigators on Tuesday morning delved into the fruits of searches they conducted after an Idaho nurse confessed her involvement in cover up …
An Idaho nurse who took the stand against Patrick Frazee as the key witness against him told her co-workers she had no choice but to get “mixe…
Bloodhounds detected smells of a decomposing human body at the ranch where Patrick Frazee is accused of burning his fiancee's body after beating her to death with a baseball bat, law enforcement officials testified in court Friday.
Patrick Frazee trial: Star witness stands ground under cross-examination, declaring, 'It's the truth'
CRIPPLE CREEK • The key witness against a Florissant rancher accused of beating his fiancee to death and burning her body stood her ground Thu…
Patrick Frazee trial: Why former mistress didn't call police about Frazee in death of Kelsey Berreth
CRIPPLE CREEK — "Please stop." That plea, according to an Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Patrick Frazee, marked Kelsey Berreth's final words as she was allegedly beaten to death by Frazee with a baseball bat.
Patrick Frazee trial: 'Please stop,' Kelsey Berreth pleaded as she was beaten to death, says witness
Patrick Frazee trial: Frazee's brother takes the stand as picture emerges of day Kelsey Berreth went missing
CRIPPLE CREEK • Patrick Frazee arrived late and missed his family’s Thanksgiving Day meal last year — lending credence to surveillance footage…
Patrick Frazee trial: Camera spotted Frazee at Kelsey Berreth's home 11 times on day of alleged killing, investigator testifies
Kelsey Berreth's mother and brother spent two days searching her townhome before spotting the first suggestion of foul play in her disappearance, an investigator testified Monday at the Patrick Frazee trial.
CRIPPLE CREEK • Displaying a picture of Patrick Frazee on a large screen in court, a prosecutor on Friday lifted the curtain at the Florissant…
As the proprietor of a business advertising free water with healing powers in the heart of downtown Woodland Park, Wade Holder can’t help but …
The Florissant rancher accused of beating his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth to death last year made his final court appearance Friday morning before heading to trial.
Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee cannot identify his mistress as the killer of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, when he heads to trial in Cripple…
A district judge on Friday denied a motion to toss out statements Patrick Frazee made during a conversation with a Department of Human Service…
Patrick Frazee defense gets deadline for identifying 'alternate suspects' in Kelsey Berreth's apparent murder
CRIPPLE CREEK • Prosecutors on Friday moved to flush out Patrick Frazee’s possible defense at his upcoming trial, seeking notice if his attorn…
Prosecutors move to flush out Patrick Frazee’s possible defense in apparent murder of Kelsey Berreth
Patrick Frazee, the Florissant rancher accused in the murder of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, is in court Friday.
The death penalty appears to be off the table for Patrick Frazee, the Florissant rancher charged with first-degree murder and awaiting trial i…
A court date was set Monday for an Idaho nurse who helped authorities link Teller County rancher Patrick Frazee to the alleged murder of his f…
CRIPPLE CREEK • Idaho nurse Krystal Jean Kenney gave investigators a blow-by-blow account of the murder of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth…
Friends saw Patrick Frazee as doting father and hard-working rancher; possible motive for Kelsey Berreth killing revealed
Friends and acquaintances of Patrick Frazee describe the man they know as a hard-working rancher, farrier, and horse trainer who lived on his family’s 35-acre property in Florissant. Some speak of him as an average Joe while others as a caring father who would help anyone.
An Idaho nurse who pleaded guilty Friday to tampering with evidence in the disappearance and apparent murder of 29-year-old Woodland Park mom …
Kelsey Berreth’s parents will retain temporary custody of the daughter the missing Woodland Park woman had with the man suspected of killing h…
An Idaho nurse is expected to appear Friday in Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek in connection with the disappearance and presumed…
The fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth is arguing to have a federal wrongful death lawsuit against him dismissed, claiming that …
A search warrant has been issued for the Waste Management Midway Landfill south of Colorado Springs. KKTV and other TV stations have connected the warrant to the search for Kelsey Berreth, but The Gazette has been unable to officially confirm that connection.
WOODLAND PARK • You can tell just from photos of her that Kelsey Berreth, the 29-year-old Woodland Park mother authorities believe was killed …
DENVER — The parents of a missing Colorado woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiance, who has been charged in the 29-year-o…
1-year-old daughter of missing Woodland Park woman to stay in temporary custody of Kelsey Berreth's family
The family of missing Woodland Park woman Kelsey Berreth will retain temporary custody of the daughter she had with the man suspected of killi…
CRIPPLE CREEK • A Teller County man was charged with five felonies Monday in the apparent killing of his missing fiancee, who disappeared from…
The 1-year-old daughter of a missing Woodland Park woman will remain in her father’s care, despite hordes of law enforcement officers spending…
Woodland Park police and other officials held a press conference Friday to provide updates on the search for missing Woodland Park woman Kelse…
FBI descends on home of missing Woodland Park woman's fiance; police call disappearance 'suspicious'
About 75 law enforcement officials descended Friday on the Teller County home of Patrick Frazee, searching for clues in the disappearance three weeks ago of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park.
WOODLAND PARK • Just a few blocks from the townhome where missing Woodland Park resident Kelsey Berreth lives, family, friends and strangers g…
Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, has cooperated fully with the police, agreeing to be interv…
Woodland Park police on Tuesday released a short video clip of missing woman Kelsey Berreth walking into Safeway, where she bought groceries o…
WOODLAND PARK • Missing 29-year-old mother Kelsey Berreth apparently had planned to be gone from her job as a flight instructor for Doss Aviat…
Woodland Park police are asking for help finding a 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.
CRIPPLE CREEK — A Teller County jury deliberated less than four hours Monday before finding Patrick Frazee guilty of murder in the Thanksgivin…
A candlelight remembrance vigil for Kelsey Berreth is scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday by the Woodland Park Police Department.
A trove of evidence used to convict Patrick Frazee of murder was released Friday afternoon, exactly one year after Kelsey Berreth was brutally…
Woodland Park police held a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth Friday evening at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.
WOODLAND PARK — A year after she disappeared and less than a week after her fiancee was convicted of brutally murdering her, Kelsey Berreth's …
Once filled with warmth, a baby’s laughter and the promise of good things to come, a townhouse in Woodland Park sits cold and empty, with draw…