Nearly one month after being found guilty of murder, Patrick Frazee has been transferred to the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City Tuesday, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.

Frazee, of Florissant, was found guilty in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, who went missing Thanksgiving Day 2018. Frazee was arrested Dec. 21 and has been held at the Teller County Jail.

On Nov. 18, 2019 jurors found Frazee guilty on six felony charges, including first-degree murder after deliberation. He has been sentenced to life without parole plus 156 years.

According to KKTV, Frazee was transferred to the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center the week of Dec. 9, 2019 before being transferred to the state penitentiary.

