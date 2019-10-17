The Florissant rancher accused of bludgeoning his fiancee to death last year is expected to make his final appearance in court Friday morning before heading to trial.

Patrick Frazee, 33, is due in a Cripple Creek courtroom for attorneys to declare whether they're ready for trial in a closely-watched case that has vaulted the mountainous communities of Teller County into the national spotlight.

Prosecutors and attorneys also are expected to argue over any lingering issues and motions before jury selection begins on Oct. 28.

Investigators suspect Frazee killed his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, 29, by blindfolding her with a sweater in her Woodland Park townhome and beating her to death with a baseball bat while their toddler daughter was in a nearby room. Investigators say he later doused her body in gasoline and burned it in a tote on the Florissant property where he lived with his mother.

Berreth’s remains have not been found. A two-month search of the Midway Landfill in Fountain turned up nothing, Woodland Park police said, and investigators only found residue of an accelerant at the Florissant ranch where investigators allege Frazee burned Berreth’s body.

In May, Frazee pleaded not guilty to several felony charges, including first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body.

In September, Frazee's defense team missed a key filing deadline that would have allowed them to pursue an "alternate suspect" defense. As a result, Frazee cannot identify his mistress as Berreth's killer at trial.

The move suggests a “general denial” defense that will test Frazee’s first-degree murder case at every level, from the reliability of witness accounts to the integrity of forensic testing and cellphone signal findings.

The hearing comes as the case garners national attention, including a recent profile on the television show 48 Hours.

Prosecutors have relied heavily on a key witness, Krystal Kenney, an Idaho nurse who claimed she was having an affair with Frazee when he pressured her to drug Berreth’s coffee and beat her with a metal pole.

Kenney said she refused or backed out at the last second each time — only to receive a call from Frazee on Thanksgiving Day saying, “You got to get here now. You’ve got a mess to clean up,” according to testimony from an earlier hearing.