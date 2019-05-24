CRIPPLE CREEK — Patrick Frazee has pleaded not guilty in the disappearance and presumed killing of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth.
Teller County District Judge Scott Sells on Friday set a trial date of Oct. 28 for the Florissant man, who is accused of killing Berreth in her Woodland Park home on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. Sells said he expects the trial to last three weeks.
Frazee was quietly ushered out of the courtroom after the eight-minute hearing. Several more hearings concerning upcoming motions and evidentiary issues are scheduled in the months leading up to the trial date.
The 33-year-old Frazee, who shares a toddler daughter with Berreth, 29, professed his innocence in the woman’s disappearance before he was charged with her murder in December.
Authorities allege that Frazee, a rancher, blindfolded her with a sweater and beat her to death with a baseball bat as their daughter was in a different room of her townhome.
The prosecution’s case is based largely on the word of Krystal Kenney, an Idaho nurse who claimed she was having an affair with Frazee. Kenney said Frazee confessed to her and told her to drive to Colorado and clean up the crime scene, then coerced her to return to Idaho with Berreth’s phone to make it seem as if the missing woman were on a road trip.
Kenney has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a felony that can warrant up to 18 months in prison. Her sentencing is awaiting the conclusion of Frazee’s case. Authorities believe that Frazee burned Berreth’s remains at his ranch and discarded the ashes.