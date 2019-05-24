CRIPPLE CREEK — A Teller County case that has garnered international attention is headed to trial after Patrick Frazee pleaded not guilty Friday in the Thanksgiving Day killing of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth.
Teller County District Judge Scott Sells set an Oct. 28 trial date for the Florissant man, who is accused of blindfolding Berreth with a sweater in her Woodland Park townhome and bludgeoning her to death with a baseball bat while their toddler daughter was in a nearby room.
Wearing a bulletproof vest and a green-striped jail smock, Frazee, 33, never spoke during the eight-minute hearing. Rather, he sat quietly next to his public defender as the attorney announced plans to fight the charges, including first-degree murder.
The move left prosecutors on track to begin trial almost a year after investigators say Frazee killed Berreth, doused her body in gasoline and burned it in a tote on the Florissant property where he lived with his mother.
Notably missing from the evidence against him are Berreth's remains. A two-month search of the Midway Landfill turned up nothing, Woodland Park police announced in mid-April, and investigators only found residue of an accelerant at the Florissant ranch where investigators allege Frazee burned Berreth's body while his mother looked on.
On Friday, Sells also set a date to determine whether prosecutors can move forward with consumptive testing of a single, unnamed piece of evidence.
The hearing on June 14 will determine whether investigators can destroy the evidence while testing it — a step usually required when the item in question is too small to survive testing, or if too little of it exists.
The case has captured a wide following since Berreth went missing on Thanksgiving Day — sparking a massive search that ended about a month later with Berreth presumed dead and Frazee jailed on six felony charges, including first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body.
So far, prosecutors have relied heavily on the word of Krystal Kenney, an Idaho nurse who claimed she was having an affair with Frazee when he pressured her to drug Berreth's coffee and beat her with a metal pole.
Kenney said she refused or backed out at the last second each time — only to receive a call from Frazee on Thanksgiving Day saying “You got to get here now. You’ve got a mess to clean up,” according to testimony from an earlier hearing.
At that hearing, Kenney described a horrific scene upon entering Berreth’s townhome. She described bleaching the walls and floors and searching for a tooth that apparently had been knocked from Berreth during the attack.
She also claimed Frazee told her to return to Idaho with Berreth’s phone in an attempt to make it seem as if the missing woman were on a road trip.
Kenney pleaded guilty in February to tampering with evidence, a felony punishable by up to 18 months in prison. On Friday, prosecutors said Kenney is expected to testify at Frazee’s trial — after which, she will be sentenced.
Despite being held without bond in the Teller County jail, Frazee has continued to fight for custody of the former couple's daughter.
Friday's arraignment was followed by a 2½-hour hearing on conservators, which is different than a custody hearing in that it's usually held to appoint someone to represent a child or adult in ongoing legal matters.
Sells closed the courtroom to media and anyone not associated with the case, and details of that hearing — including the outcome — were not available Friday.