CRIPPLE CREEK • Trudging through ankle-deep snow and across icy roads, scores of people packed into a rustic Cripple Creek courthouse Monday morning as the first candidates to determine the fate of a Florissant man accused of bludgeoning his fiancée to death last year.

Jury selection began in the trial of Patrick Frazee, a rancher accused of beating his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, to death with a baseball bat in her Woodland Park townhome on Thanksgiving Day as their toddler daughter lay in a nearby room.

The massive undertaking brings to a head the case that’s fixed a national spotlight on tiny Teller County — dominating residents’ dinnertime conversations amid frequent appearances on national morning news shows. And it came amid a snowstorm that dumped a half-foot of snow just as residents were ordered to appear.

One of every 14 people in Teller County received a summons for the trial.

In all, 1,750 jury summonses were mailed out — 500 more than the entire population of Cripple Creek, the gambling town hosting the trial in its 1900s-era, brick courthouse.

Of them, 12 jurors and four alternates will be chosen to rule on Frazee, 33, who has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body.

Frazee appeared Monday in khaki slacks, a checkered hunter green button-up shirt and brown loafers. He looked on and repeatedly took notes during the morning’s proceedings.

Investigators say that Frazee killed Berreth, 29, and later doused her body in gasoline, burning it in a tote on the Florissant property where he lived with his mother.

Berreth’s remains haven’t been found, and a landfill search near Fountain came up empty.

With the case being the talk of the town, seating a jury could take days.

A routine mix of hardships whittled the field of potential jurors Monday morning: Lost income, concerns about their businesses staying afloat and an inability to find other caregivers for their relatives.

Many complained of the trial’s expected length, which could stretch to the Friday before Thanksgiving.

But some hurdles were unique to this mountain hamlet.

One man — as the local school’s sole librarian — was dismissed for the simple fact that serving would leave Cripple Creek’s K-12 school without anyone to staff its library.

Another man, a Vietnam veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder, lived in a house heated by a wood-burning stove — meaning his home’s pipes could freeze if he were away for too long, he said.

Owing to the case’s small-town setting, most potential jurors interviewed Monday knew one of the roughly 255 witnesses prosecutors say they might call at trial.

And a couple of those people who didn’t know witnesses, knew the case’s judge.

Frazee was a common sight in Cripple Creek, having grown up in Teller County, and later working as a farrier. The job led him to countless mountain side ranches here, tending to people’s horses and donkeys.

Repeatedly, attorneys hounded potential jurors on their exposure to the case’s particulars — a sign of anxiety amid a case that has thrust Teller County into a media spotlight.

Several people who said they avoided local news said they saw details of it from national programs, like 48 Hours and Good Morning America.

Many people said they had already made their minds up about the case.

One quickly-dismissed woman wrote the word “guilty” on her juror’s survey, punctuated with three exclamation points.

One man said he thought he could be impartial as juror. But he feared going home to his wife, should he vote to acquit.

“She hates this case – she hates the defendant,” the man said.

Other potential jurors referenced Frazee and Berreth’s toddler.

“I’m a teacher and I feel for that little girl,” one potential juror said. “And I just worry about her, and I just don’t know if I can be fair, because I’ve seen so much and I’m aware of what’s happening.”

The process of jury selection amounts to a careful dance by prosecutors and attorneys to spot which people could help their case, and which ones could end it.

In this case, defense attorneys may be seeking jurors – perhaps more often men – who don’t have a deep sympathy for law enforcement officials, said Phil Dubois, a Colorado Springs defense attorney uninvolved with the case.

But the dayslong process ahead for Frazee’s public defenders may have more to do with keeping damaging jurors away from the trial, than picking ones that could help their cause, Dubois said.

“You can go in there with an elaborate scheme of characteristics you hope for,” Dubois said. “But the prosecution knows perfectly well what you hope for, just like you know what they hope for.

“The best you can do is to get rid of the ones who are going to really hurt you, who really aren’t coming in fair.”

About 30 of the 125 people who were expected to show up Monday morning advanced to the next round of questioning.

Another 125 people are expected to report each morning until the jury is seated.

Barring delays from a second predicted snowstorm Tuesday night, jury selection is expected to last most of the week, with opening statements planned for Friday afternoon.