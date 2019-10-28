CRIPPLE CREEK — Trudging through ankle-deep snow and across icy, slick roads, scores of people packed into a rustic Cripple Creek courthouse Monday morning as the first candidates to determine the fate of a Florissant man accused of bludgeoning his fiancee to death on Thanksgiving Day last year.
Jury selection began in the trial of Patrick Frazee, a rancher accused of beating his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, to death with a baseball bat in her Woodland Park townhome as their toddler daughter lay in a nearby room.
The opening day once again brought a national spotlight to tiny Teller County for a trial that's been the talk of the region, and the monthslong subject of national morning news show reports.
One of every 14 people in Teller County was expected to receive a summons for the trial, said Rob McCallum, a Colorado judicial branch spokesman.
In all, 1,750 jury summonses were sent to Teller County residents — 500 more than the entire population of Cripple Creek, the gambling town hosting the trial.
Of them, 12 jurors and four alternates will be chosen to rule on Frazee, 33, who faces several felony charges in connection with the killing.
Investigators say that Frazee killed Berreth, 29, and later doused her body in gasoline, burning it in a tote on the Florissant property where he lived with his mother.
Berreth’s remains haven’t been found, despite a two-month search of the Midway Landfill in Fountain. Investigators have only found residue of an accelerant at the Florissant ranch where investigators allege Frazee burned Berreth’s body.
Earlier this year, Frazee pleaded not guilty to the felony charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body.
He appeared Monday in khaki slacks and a checkered hunter green button-up shirt, and he looked on and repeatedly took notes during the morning's proceedings.
Occasionally, the sound of snowblowers filtered through the windows as at least a half-foot of snow piled up outside.
About 125 people were expected to show up Monday morning, McCallum said. Of that figure, 85 people were ultimately led into the courtroom as potential jurors.
Another 125 people are expected to report each morning until the jury is seated.
Courts in Teller County, unlike neighboring El Paso County, opened for business on time Monday despite the weather conditions. McCallum, the court spokesman, defended the decision not to delay proceedings.
"We needed to conduct business — we needed to get this trial going," McCallum said.
By midday Monday, slightly more than 30 people had been dismissed. All were due to hardships they said they'd endure at trial: Lost income, concerns about their businesses staying afloat and an inability to find other caregivers for their relatives.
Some complained of hardships unique to these tiny mountain communities. One man — as the local school's sole librarian — said serving on the jury would leave Cripple Creek's K-12 school without anyone to tend to its library. Another man, a Vietnam veteran, lived in a house heated by a wood-burning stove — meaning his home's pipes could freeze if he were away for too long, he said.
Opening arguments in the case are tentatively slated for Friday afternoon.
Check back to gazette.com for more as the story develops.