CRIPPLE CREEK — Jury selection for the trial of Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee appeared ready to begin on time Monday morning amid a snowstorm that left roads slick and packed with snow.
Several people began congregating outside the courthouse shortly before 8 a.m. as Cripple Creek prepared for one of its largest and most notorious trials in recent memory.
Jury selection, set to begin at 8:30 a.m., is expected to last for much of this week with opening statements expected either Friday or Nov. 4.
Frazee, 33, is accused in the murder of his fiancee, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, on Thanksgiving Day last year. Frazee’s former girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, is expected to testify that he admitted blindfolding Berreth and beating her to death with a baseball bat in her Woodland Park home.
The judge in the case has ordered that no live reporting occur from within the courtroom during the trial.